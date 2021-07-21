 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Your View: A call to Morgan Griffith for responsibility
0 comments

Your View: A call to Morgan Griffith for responsibility

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

It’s July 2021, and COVID-19 is still killing people in this country, in this state and in the 9th Congressional District of Virginia. But you know this, of course.

And yet, COVID vaccination rates slow to a crawl. Millions of our fellow citizens ignore the cure and cling instead to phony medicine, misguided advice and fake science, choosing to risk death and delay our return to national normalcy. How can people be this blind? Surely, congressman, you’ve wondered the same thing.

The reality is that COVID-19 has become a pandemic of the unvaccinated. Much of this unsafe behavior is no doubt driven by politics, the grievance politics of Donald Trump. Your politics, congressman. It’s no secret.

Meanwhile, reliable numbers clearly show over 99% of the COVID-19 deaths in June were in UNVACCINATED people — a staggering demonstration of the effectiveness of the vaccine. Experts say that the daily COVID death toll (now around 300) could be practically zero if everyone eligible got the vaccine. What more do we need to see?

Besides killing unvaccinated people, the continued spread is delaying our ability to get back to normal, where we can confidently gather and travel, return to school and bring willing workers back to work.

You know all this, Morgan Griffith, but stay silent. Where are your newsletters on this topic? Why are you not telling your constituents of the overwhelming success of the vaccine? You should be an advocate for common sense and good medicine. Instead, you’re mum as this tragedy sickens and kills your own constituents. Don’t you want this pandemic nightmare to end?

Stand up, congressman. Move away from the ugly politics of denial. Urge your voters to get vaccinated. You’ll need all the live ones you can get.

0 comments

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

PITTS JR.: Ignorance is death
Opinion

PITTS JR.: Ignorance is death

Under pressure from Republican lawmakers, Tennessee fired its top immunization official, Dr. Michelle Fiscus, and shut down all vaccine outreach to young people. Fiscus’ sin? Doing her job, working to increase access to the COVID-19 shot among kids.

Opinion

Their View: Defund VMI? And other questions.

Should Virginia defund Virginia Military Institute? After The Washington Post published a story about sexual assaults and general misogyny at VMI, the hashtag #DefundVMI trended on Twitter and some legislators talked of doing just that. 

Welcome to the Conversation

No name-calling, personal insults or threats. No attacks based on race, gender, ethnicity, etc. No writing with your caps lock on – it's screaming. Keep on topic and under 1,500 characters. No profanity or vulgarity. Stay G- or PG-rated.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alerts