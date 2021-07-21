Your View: A call to Morgan Griffith for responsibility

It’s July 2021, and COVID-19 is still killing people in this country, in this state and in the 9th Congressional District of Virginia. But you know this, of course.

And yet, COVID vaccination rates slow to a crawl. Millions of our fellow citizens ignore the cure and cling instead to phony medicine, misguided advice and fake science, choosing to risk death and delay our return to national normalcy. How can people be this blind? Surely, congressman, you’ve wondered the same thing.

The reality is that COVID-19 has become a pandemic of the unvaccinated. Much of this unsafe behavior is no doubt driven by politics, the grievance politics of Donald Trump. Your politics, congressman. It’s no secret.

Meanwhile, reliable numbers clearly show over 99% of the COVID-19 deaths in June were in UNVACCINATED people — a staggering demonstration of the effectiveness of the vaccine. Experts say that the daily COVID death toll (now around 300) could be practically zero if everyone eligible got the vaccine. What more do we need to see?

Besides killing unvaccinated people, the continued spread is delaying our ability to get back to normal, where we can confidently gather and travel, return to school and bring willing workers back to work.