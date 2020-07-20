As a longtime resident of Tennessee’s First Congressional District (over 50 years), I have a scary thought — if Tim Hill would be elected to Congress we will be stuck with him for the next 30 to 40 years.
For me the choice is clear to replace Congressman Phil Roe!! Steve Darden is the man.
One of the many Darden differences is Steve is a small business owner who showed exceptional leadership on our Johnson City commission. Another is that Steve is not a career politician and has the ability and has proven to be a productive with others who can get things done.
I urge you to join me and vote for Steve as our next congressman.
"if Tim Hill would be elected to Congress we will be stuck with him for the next 30 to 40 years."
That'd be your neighbors' fault for reelecting an undeserving congressperson. But then again, you've had Phil Roe, so you're pretty well used to it.
