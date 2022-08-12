 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Your View - A tool for perpetuating scams - and for debunking them

Everyday observations indicate that most persons own a smart phone. 

Having access to a smart phone, a computer, at any time is an almost undreamt-of power that is going untapped by many.  The reference material available online covers any imaginable topic as supplied by researchers and students of the given field; it’s bona fide information as gathered and submitted for use and is subject to peer review.  A fantastic bonanza of knowledge is available in your hand.

Unfortunately, many people do not take advantage of the power available to them through their smart phones.  Much misinformation and outright lies are distributed in our world; this is not a new event.  The ease of spreading misinformation is exponentially increased via smart phones. The audience for the misinformation is likewise vastly expanded via the phone. 

Once upon a time a scam artist had to engage their patsies face-to-face.  Nowadays a tweet of accusation can start a scandal.  These scammers provide no proof of their comments.  The power to hold these liars to account is in your hand.  Use that smartphone and find the proof. 

 

Bill Tamplin

Abingdon, Virginia

 

