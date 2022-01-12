 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
top story

Welcome to the new HeraldCourier.com

  • 0
Watson Roger

Roger Watson | BHC Managing Editor

Welcome to our redesigned website for the Bristol Herald Courier.

The first thing you likely noticed is the home page with a fresh new look and simpler more concise presentation. Our previous website design had more 50 links on the front page to choose from. This new design has seven main stories that serve as the “Best Of” the content we have on our site. Whether the stories come from news, sports, opinion or entertainment these seven stories provide a quick look at top trending stories of the day.

Not only does the site come with a new design, the best part is new dynamic content functionality. On the previous site design, if you clicked on a link and went back to the home page, that story would still be there even though you just read it. On the new site, stories you read on the home page are replaced with new stories you may also be interested in.

Of course if you prefer to use the site the old way, the section headings at the top of the page will take you to the content you are looking for.

People are also reading…

If you have any questions, please feel free to write me at rwatson@bristolnews.com or call me at (276) 645-2513.

I hope you enjoy the new website. If you are not already a digital subscriber please hit the subscribe button and help us bring the best community journalism in Southwest Virginia and Northeast Tennessee to you every day.

0 Comments

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Welcome to the Conversation

No name-calling, personal insults or threats. No attacks based on race, gender, ethnicity, etc. No writing with your caps lock on – it's screaming. Keep on topic and under 1,500 characters. No profanity or vulgarity. Stay G- or PG-rated.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alerts