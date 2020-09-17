We need office-holders who will tell people the hard truths

So do politicians at all levels, for that matter. Trump’s timidity in levelling with Americans about the virus is not the only example of a politician being afraid to tell people unpopular things they need to hear. We in Southwest Virginia are accustomed to hearing politicians — these days, typically Republicans, because Democrats have largely written off the region — tout the virtues of coal. Trump himself came to both Radford and Abingdon in 2016 and vowed to “bring back King Coal.” Maybe Trump actually believed that, but he shouldn’t have. Coal is not coming back. The marketplace is seeing to that. The real “war on coal” isn’t being waged by environmentalists; it’s being waged by corporate America that now sees renewable energy (and, to the chagrin of environmentalists, natural gas) as cheaper alternatives. What the Appalachian coalfields need are politicians — from Trump on down — to tell people this. The past isn’t coming back. Those communities need to build a new economy; what shall it be and what’s involved in building it?