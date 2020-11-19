Watch Now: Thank you to our readers

 Skip to main content
Accurate, meaningful and deeply reported local journalism has been the Bristol Herald Courier’s stock in trade for 147 years.

Year in and year out, our journalists have brought you important and defining stories. Stories about babies born addicted to opioids, jail overcrowding in both states, ongoing coverage of the coronavirus crisis and, of course, all things related to the Bristol Casino. 

Our recent public service projects – “Addicted At Birth” and “Critical Mass" – received high honors from press associations in both states. “Addicted At Birth” received national recognition with the Scripps Howard Award for Community Journalism. 

Every staff member had a hand in both projects. 

You, our loyal readers, helped make this happen.

Thank you for supporting local journalism. 

Your subscription makes our reporting possible.

  • Rob Walters, managing editor, Bristol Herald Courier

