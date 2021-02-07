WALTERS: Letter on grandparents’ visitation rights chosen best letter to the editor of 2020

In 2020, we also published results from our online poll questions or comments from our Facebook friends. These appeared on the days that we did not publish letters to the editor. One way or another, readers’ views were represented on this page every single day of the year.

That’s a look at 2020. Let’s look toward 2021.

The year ahead offers much fodder: Ongoing COVID vaccination rollout, President Biden’s first year in office, dirt track racing at Bristol Motor Speedway, release of Census 2020 headcount numbers that will be used for redistricting. And who knows what else?

The Herald Courier wants you to be part of the conversation. Write a Letter To The Editor.

You need to be on the record, and we need to verify that you wrote the letter. Please keep your letters to roughly 300 words, give or take. Letters will be edited for accuracy, taste and libel. Letters built on loose facts, rumors or innuendo will be spiked. Boilerplate letters will be disregarded. You are limited to one letter every 30 days.

The quickest way to submit is by going to www.heraldcourier.com/site/forms/online_services/letter/.

Rob Walters is managing editor of the Bristol Herald Courier.

Catch the latest in Opinion Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.