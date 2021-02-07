WALTERS: Letter on grandparents’ visitation rights chosen best letter to the editor of 2020

Online readers of the Bristol Herald Courier overwhelmingly selected a letter about enhancing visitation rights for grandparents as the best letter to the editor in 2020.
The 287-word letter written by Pamela Price of Glade Spring, Virginia, published Dec. 13, 2020 under the headline “Grandparents have few rights in Virginia.”
Price’s letter drew 76.2% of the 290 votes cast by readers of www.heraldcourier.com between 6 a.m. Monday and midnight Thursday.
Herald Courier Editorial Board member Mark Sage described Price’s letter as an “informative piece of writing with a strong but equally weighted emotional and logical appeal. If everyone wrote letters like this — perhaps in cursive — the world would be a better place.”
The Herald Courier published 426 Letters to the Editor in 2020 on an array of topics.
From those letters, the newspaper Editorial Board reviewed 17 for consideration as the best letter of 2020. The board excluded letters about state and national politics, national stories and events, candidate endorsements and such. We focused on letters that addressed local issues, ones that hit home with readers.
We whittled that list to five letters. The board then asked readers to vote online at www.heraldcourier.com. Price’s letter gathered 221 votes. The other four finalists finished as follows: Andrew Snyder — “Boy Scouts should open their hearts,” 27 votes; Maggie Hess — “Don’t forget to breathe,” 24 votes; Nikki Arant — “COVID-19 experience,” 17 votes, and; Marty Lowery — “On being an umpire,” 1 vote.
Here’s a closer look at letters the Herald Courier published in 2020, with these ranking as the Top Five topics: President Trump attracted the most letters with 67 (39 anti-Trump and 28 pro-Trump) followed by COVID (56 letters), the November general election (49), 28 letters about the Bristol Casino (15 for and 13 against) and last summer’s Black Lives Matter protests (21).
The newspaper published the most letters in October — 71 in all — leading up to the Nov. 3 general election. Candidate endorsements made up the largest chunk of October letters.
Readers wrote 18 letters about the legitimacy of the November election — seven letters stating the election was fraudulent or stolen and 11 letters stating the election was valid.
Other topics of interest: Letters about the removal of statues or monuments (12), letters supporting Joe Biden (10), letters about impeachment (9), about the Second Amendment (8) and letters about health care (8).
In 2020, we also published results from our online poll questions or comments from our Facebook friends. These appeared on the days that we did not publish letters to the editor. One way or another, readers’ views were represented on this page every single day of the year.
That’s a look at 2020. Let’s look toward 2021.
The year ahead offers much fodder: Ongoing COVID vaccination rollout, President Biden’s first year in office, dirt track racing at Bristol Motor Speedway, release of Census 2020 headcount numbers that will be used for redistricting. And who knows what else?
The Herald Courier wants you to be part of the conversation. Write a Letter To The Editor.
You need to be on the record, and we need to verify that you wrote the letter. Please keep your letters to roughly 300 words, give or take. Letters will be edited for accuracy, taste and libel. Letters built on loose facts, rumors or innuendo will be spiked. Boilerplate letters will be disregarded. You are limited to one letter every 30 days.
The quickest way to submit is by going to www.heraldcourier.com/site/forms/online_services/letter/.
Rob Walters is managing editor of the Bristol Herald Courier.