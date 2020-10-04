WALTERS: Help us pay tribute to our veterans

We all know someone.

A parent, a spouse, a child, a sibling. An aunt, uncle or cousin. A friend, neighbor, co-worker.

Throughout our history, generations of men and women from the Mountain Empire have stood for American democracy through their military service.

The Herald Courier will honor these local heroes by sharing their stories in a special section inserted into your Nov. 11 newspaper.

This year marks two key anniversaries. The first is the 75th Commemoration of the end of World War II. The second is the 70th anniversary of the beginning of the Korean War.

We published special Veterans Day sections over the last couple of years, so we know their service and sacrifice hit home:

» Leon Brimm of Bristol, Tennessee, was a sergeant in the Tennessee Army National Guard deployed to Baghdad, Iraq. He had been riding in an armored vehicle on an escort detail. Brimm and three other soldiers took the brunt of a car bomb attack on Labor Day, 2005. Brimm sustained a concussion, burns and contusions.