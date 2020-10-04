WALTERS: Help us pay tribute to our veterans

We all know someone.
A parent, a spouse, a child, a sibling. An aunt, uncle or cousin. A friend, neighbor, co-worker.
Throughout our history, generations of men and women from the Mountain Empire have stood for American democracy through their military service.
The Herald Courier will honor these local heroes by sharing their stories in a special section inserted into your Nov. 11 newspaper.
This year marks two key anniversaries. The first is the 75th Commemoration of the end of World War II. The second is the 70th anniversary of the beginning of the Korean War.
We published special Veterans Day sections over the last couple of years, so we know their service and sacrifice hit home:
» Leon Brimm of Bristol, Tennessee, was a sergeant in the Tennessee Army National Guard deployed to Baghdad, Iraq. He had been riding in an armored vehicle on an escort detail. Brimm and three other soldiers took the brunt of a car bomb attack on Labor Day, 2005. Brimm sustained a concussion, burns and contusions.
» Army Sgt. George Rosenbaum of Bristol, Tennessee received a Purple Heart for an injury he suffered in the Vietnam War. The injury happened 35 days after Rosenbaum arrived in the spring of 1969. A bullet struck Rosenbaum in the left leg.
» Scott Sexton of Abingdon, Virginia joined the Navy after graduating from Patrick Henry High School in 1966. On Jan. 30, 1968, Sexton was in Vietnam for a prolonged nightmare known as the Tet Offensive. Roughly 70,000 North Vietnamese and Viet Cong forces surged across South Vietnam, where there were attacks in more than 100 cities and towns. The U.S. lost 2,500 men.
Perhaps you are a veteran. Perhaps you know some who is. If so, we ask you to participate in our tribute.
People who qualify are living military veterans from any U.S. service branch: Army, Navy, Marines, Air Force and Coast Guard. Please provide a photo from the person’s service and a current photo. We need contact information — phone number, email address.
Please email your tips to citydesk@bristolnews.com
Share your appreciation with our community and the country they served.
Rob Walters is the Bristol Herald Courier’s managing editor.
