As a downtown Bristol business owner, I am deeply concerned about the lack of funding for Discover Bristol by the City of Bristol, Virginia.

Discover Bristol has been instrumental in attracting tourism traffic to our city and has greatly contributed to the success of my business. It is crucial for city council to reconsider their decision and allocate necessary funds to support this proven Destination Marketing Organization (DMO).

Discover Bristol has consistently demonstrated its ability to bring in tourists and surpasses any other organization in its effectiveness. I have personally witnessed the remarkable impact they have had on our local economy. Their tireless efforts and dedication to promoting Bristol have garnered countless positive customer testimonials about the exceptional experiences visitors have had in our city.

Redirecting funds to Discover Bristol would maximize the return on investment and ensure that our city remains a top destination for visitors. I urge the city council to discuss and reconsider their decision regarding the funding of Discover Bristol.

Given the significant changes Bristol has undergone in recent years, it is vital we have a strong and effective DMO to capitalize on the opportunities presented by these transformations. Discover Bristol has shown adaptability to the evolving needs of the industry and consistently delivered outstanding results. By investing in their efforts, we can enhance our city's reputation, attract more visitors, and drive economic growth.

I encourage fellow business owners, residents and community members to join me in advocating for the reconsideration of funding for Discover Bristol. Together, we can ensure our city remains a thriving destination for tourists. I appreciate your consideration of my perspective and hope you will facilitate further discussion on this matter in your esteemed publication.

Spence Flagg

Bristol, Tenn.