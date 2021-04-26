Virginia will pay you to move to Southside or Southwest. (Some restrictions apply)

It’s useful to look at how they’re different and why the tobacco commission’s program is probably superior. West Virginia will pay $12,000 to remote workers who can bring their job with them. If there’s one thing we’ve learned from the Age of Zoom, it’s that a lot more jobs can be done remotely than we once realized. West Virginia also throws in free co-working space as part of the deal. For the full details, see ascendwv.com. Here’s one important detail: Only three localities in West Virginia are part of this — Morgantown, Lewisburg and Shepherdstown. Those are all charming places. They’re also communities that need the least help. Morgantown and Shepherdstown are in counties that are doing something most West Virginia counties aren’t — growing. Greenbrier County, home to Lewisburg, is losing population but not nearly so much as other counties. In West Virginia terms, this program benefits some of the state’s most well-off localities. It doesn’t help the counties in the coalfields of southern West Virginia, some of which are hemorrhaging people at rates of -16% (Logan County and Mingo County), -17% (Boone County and Wyoming County) and even -26% (McDowell County) over the past decade.