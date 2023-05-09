Thousands plus thousands more have just graduated from colleges and universities. I wonder how many really know for sure what their careers will be. I would hope most are really sure as to what they want to do, but what about those who don't?

I have a possible solution for them to consider: Join one of the Armed Forces. Visit their recruiters and find out what each of them offers and then join the one that you feel you would be most suited for.

This does not mean it would be a lifetime commitment, but will give you time to evaluate what direction you really want to go.

Give it a try and I wish you the best.

Ron Schoenhardt

Bristol, Tenn.