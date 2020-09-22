THOMAS: This is the conservative moment

Charges of hypocrisy will be hurled at Republicans for their statements opposing confirmation of judges in an election year (when the president was a Democrat). But what Justice Ginsburg said in 2016 should repeatedly be invoked by Republicans against predictable Democrat criticism.

The context was Barack Obama’s nomination of Merrick Garland to replace conservative Antonin Scalia, who had died. In 2016, during President Obama’s final year in office, Ginsburg was asked if the Senate had an obligation to assess Judge Garland’s qualifications. She replied: “There’s nothing in the Constitution that says the president stops being president in his last year.” Garland never received a vote.

Some jittery Republicans up for reelection fear whomever the president nominates would harm their chances. Even so, this is a chance to do something great for the country and leave a mark worthy of the most patriotic citizen. There is no point in having power if one does not utilize it.

Senators who do not like President Trump’s personality, but agree with many of his policies, should swallow their pride and vote to change the Supreme Court back to the role the Founders intended for it.