Thomas: The Trump impeachment trial was bad drama

If the second impeachment trial of Donald Trump were a play, it would have closed after one performance. The plot was known, the outcome certain and the drama contrived.

If it were a film, it might have been called “Fifty Angry Senate Democrats” (apologies to “12 Angry Men”), or the 2003 film with a title that seems to fit our current dud, “Runaway Jury.”

What was the point? The point was to allow Democratic senators to make speeches that seemed high-minded but in reality were low political posturing.

Constitutional attorney John Whitehead was correct when he wrote: “Impeaching Trump will accomplish very little, and it will not in any way improve the plight of the average American. It will only reinforce the spectacle and farce that have come to be synonymous with politics today.”

Trump’s lawyers used the phrase “unconstitutional political theater” in their filing requests that the Senate dismiss the one charge that the former president incited rioters who invaded the U.S. Capitol building on Jan. 6. Democrats fired back that Trump committed “the most grievous constitutional crime” ever committed by a U.S. president.

Somewhere Richard Nixon is smiling.