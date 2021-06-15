THOMAS: In pursuit of wisdom in the era of wokeness

While some on the left see the slim victories by Democrats at the national level in the 2020 election as proof of the advancement of progressivism, McCarthy sees the opposite. He writes the Democratic Party “has no leaders more appealing than a 78-year-old Joe Biden. Who will replace him? There is no second Obama.”

Biden has said he wants to run for a second term. He would be 82 in 2024. Are voters ready to reelect someone that old?

Who on the left has broad public support? Most of the nationally known progressives have loud voices but virtually no legislative records. Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, D-N.Y., is the most familiar among this small group, but some believe she and the others are largely media creations with few accomplishments.

Pre-pandemic, a Republican president and Republicans in general were on a roll. In virtually every category that matters — from the economy to immigration, to foreign policy — Republicans were winning. Were it not for the virus and Donald Trump’s caustic personality, Republicans almost certainly would still be in power.