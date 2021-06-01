Thomas: Here's the commission we really need

We must obey all laws or suffer civil or criminal penalties, yet we see on news channels (but not all, which is another issue) countless people breaking the law to illegally cross our southern border. The IRS estimates that only 50 to 75% of those here without authority pay federal, state or local taxes. Who foots the remainder of the bill? If we crossed illegally into other countries, especially Mexico, we would surely wind up in a jail cell.

We watch as public schools teach critical race theory as part of what some consider historical revisionism and invite drag queens to middle-school Career Day.

The Pentagon demolished the Trump-era ban on transgender people in the military. They can now freely serve. I have yet to hear how this will promote unit cohesion, help us win wars and compete with the militaries of Russia and China, whose priorities are much different.

We spend record amounts of money on public education, and yet American kids are behind Russia and China and many other countries in important subjects, such as math and science.

Notice there are no proposals for a commission to investigate Black Lives Matter, or the large amounts of dark money used by both parties flooding in to influence our elections. No, it is only people viewed as the “extreme right” who should be subject to investigations.