Thomas: Can Joe Biden be trusted?

Not exactly. The media have almost universally been in the tank for Biden and his running mate, the equally invisible and inaccessible Sen. Kamala Harris. Over the weekend, Biden campaign surrogate Jenna Arnold repeatedly refused to deny the authenticity of the alleged Hunter Biden emails. When asked by Fox News’ Leland Vittert if they were genuine, Arnold responded, “I don’t think anybody is saying they are inauthentic.”

It was reported last January by the New York Post that Hunter Biden, his father, and other family members profited from Joe Biden’s positions in government. The story cited Peter Schweizer’s investigative book “Profiles in Corruption: Abuse of Power by America’s Progressive Elite”: “... no less than five family members benefit[ed] from his largesse, favorable access and powerful position for commercial gain. In Biden’s case, these deals include foreign partners and, in some cases, even U.S. taxpayer dollars.”

As the political journalist Michael Kinsley observed in 1986, “In Washington, the scandal isn’t what’s illegal; the scandal is what’s legal.”