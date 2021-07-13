Their View: Youngkin is selling himself short; here's how

We have large swaths of rural Virginia that have seen their traditional employment base wither or sometimes die. Does Youngkin have any special insight into how to build a new economy in rural Virginia? We know what McAuliffe’s record on that is and have no reason to expect a second term to be any different from his first. Can Youngkin do better? Again, we just don’t know — and we don’t hear Youngkin talking about it, either. Politically, he probably doesn’t need to. Given our current political alignments, Youngkin will win those areas big whether he lays out a 100-point plan or whether he says nothing at all. But as governor, he’ll have to deal with the drag that those regions put on the state, so we’d like to hear some details, if he has any. Does he back a constitutional amendment to end school disparity? We have at least one county (Scott) that says it’s too poor to put up $238,000 to get a state match of $1 million for teacher pay raises. What would he do about that? How would he raise the educational level of the adult workforce in rural Virginia to make it more competitive? Would he put up money for energy research programs at the University of Virginia’s College at Wise? These are practical questions — questions that McAuliffe isn’t addressing either, which gives Youngkin even more opportunity to make his case.