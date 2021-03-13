Their View: Yes, we were naïve

We were naïve in lots of other ways. Initially, the virus hit New York City the hardest and some speculated that it would never become a big deal in the South because warm weather would kill the virus. Florida proved that very wrong. In Virginia, the virus was initially the worst in urban areas — particularly Northern Virginia and Richmond — which led many of us to think that rural, Western Virginia would be able to stand apart. We emphatically made the case that different rules should apply to different parts of the state. Why should we be saddled with onerous restrictions when we had some localities that didn’t have any virus cases at all? Bath, Bland and Dickenson were the final holdouts. Once the virus arrived, though, we didn’t handle it very well — and that’s on us. Instead, rural Virginia came to have the highest infection rates in the state — rates that were actually some of the highest in the world (and still are). The locality with the highest infection rate in the state is Galax, which as of Thursday stood at 15,615 per 100,000. By contrast, the statewide rate is 6,905 and the national rate is 8,724. In Bristol, it’s 7,487, so between the two.

We were naïve to think that our rural character would somehow set us apart, and we were also naïve to think that people would listen to medical advice. In some of those rural counties — principally Amherst, Appomattox, Bedford and Campbell counties — we’ve seen crowds demanding those localities go on the record opposing the state’s restrictions. That shouldn’t have surprised us — in the 1918 flu pandemic there were people who agitated against masks and other rules designed to slow the spread of the virus — but we still expected better behavior. We were naïve to think that simply because we’re supposedly the world’s most advanced nation that we’d deal with the virus better than anyplace else. We didn’t. We’ve handled it worse. That national rate we cited above? It’s one of the highest in the world. By contrast, Canada — a country next door and very much like us — has a rate of only 2,367 per 100,000. Trump was obviously naïve to think by downplaying the virus that it would help him politically; his pollster’s post-election analysis found that Trump’s handling of the virus was the main reason why many voters flipped to Joe Biden. Had he taken the virus more seriously, he might well have been reelected, according to what his own pollsters found. Of course, infectious disease expert Anthony Fauci was naïve, too, because he initially said we wouldn’t need masks.