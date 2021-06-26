Their View: Writing’s on the wall, NCAA. Pay college athletes

The decision has the potential to go much deeper, however. The court appeared open to a much broader challenge to the NCAA’s ban on paying athletes. In his concurring opinion, Justice Brett Kavanaugh wrote, “Nowhere else in America can businesses get away with agreeing not to pay their workers a fair market rate on the theory that their product is defined by not paying their workers a fair market rate.

“And under ordinary principles of antitrust law,” Kavanaugh continued, “it is not evident why college sports should be any different. The NCAA is not above the law.”

Kavanaugh summed it up perfectly. It’s true, student-athletes often get scholarships, room and board, books and other perks in exchange for what they do on the court, field or gridiron. But what they do amounts to a full-time job. And the daily grind they endure — the practices, the strength training, the games and tournaments — is work product that morphs into massive profits for the NCAA and the people at the top rungs of universities.