Their View: Will our better angels prevail in 2020?

On the night in November 1969 when Republican Linwood Holton became the first person other than a Democrat to be elected governor of Virginia since 1881, there was an unexpected visitor at his victory party in Richmond. Bill Battle, the just-defeated Democratic candidate, showed up to congratulate Holton and wish him well, a visible demonstration of the comity that once existed between political rivals.
Does anyone expect either Donald Trump or Joe Biden to show up at the other’s victory party to congratulate him in November?
Instead, we have the extraordinary sight of President Trump refusing to guarantee a peaceful transition of power if he loses.
“Well, we’re going to have to see what happens,” Trump said at a press briefing last week. “You know that I’ve been complaining very strongly about the ballots and the ballots are a disaster. Get rid of the ballots and you’ll have a very ... there won’t be a transfer, frankly. There’ll be a continuation.”
“Get rid of the ballots … there won’t be a transfer ... there’ll be a continuation.” This sounds quite different from the presidential oath to “preserve, protect and defend the Constitution of the United States.”
More ominously, The Atlantic magazine reported that some Republicans have discussed ways to set aside the vote in some states and have GOP-controlled legislatures appoint electors to the Electoral College instead. One of those — quoted by name — was the chairman of the Pennsylvania Republican Party who said he had discussed such a scenario with the Trump campaign.
And, of course, there has been President Trump’s drumbeat questioning the reliability of mailed in absentee ballots. Never mind that people have historically mailed in absentee ballots, just not at these levels. Trump is trying to have it both ways. In Virginia, the Republican Party has sent out at least two mailings with absentee ballot applications to targeted voters. One even had a picture of Trump saying “President Trump wants you to return this form!” At the same time, Trump is trying to raise enough questions about the process to justify — well, what? Trying to have Republican legislatures disregard the will of the people if it turns out to be something different than what they want? Americans might be shocked to find out this is possible. There is no constitutional requirement that Americans actually vote, or that states honor that vote — only custom. South Carolina did not hold popular elections for president until 1868; before then, the state legislature picked the state’s electors. Perhaps we have relied entirely too long on custom and good faith rather than actual laws.
All this comes against a background chatter that once was the stuff of fantasy. This comes from the left, the right and points in between. “Could a second Civil War — and an end to the union — really happen?” asks the left-of-center Salon magazine. One right-wing group, Oath Keepers, has already declared “civil war is here, right now.” Trump casually throws around the dangerous phrase “enemies of the people.” House Speaker Nancy Pelosi recently called Republicans “enemies of the state.” How did we get to a point where we now regard fellow Americans as our enemies?
There are surely far more reasons than we can list here — from cultural and demographic changes that are re-making the country in ways some find uncomfortable to the self-segregation of Americans into their own social media echo chambers. Surveys four years ago showed that most Trump supporters didn’t know any Hillary Clinton supporters very well and most Clinton supporters didn’t know any Trump supporters very well. That makes it very easy to regard those on the other side as some kind of scary “other” —and not simply Americans with a different point of view.
Here’s one way to visualize that polarization. In 1976, Republican Gerald Ford carried Virginia by 1.3% over Democrat Jimmy Carter (but, of course, lost overall). That year, out of 136 localities, only 23 were so lop-sided that a candidate took 60% or more of the vote — 11 for Ford, 12 for Carter. Only one locality (Charles City County, for Carter) saw a candidate top 70%.
In 2016, though, out of 133 localities, 74 saw such landslide margins — 56 for Trump, 18 for Clinton. Trump’s numbers are so high because of so many rural counties. Meanwhile, the number of 70%-plus localities went from one to 30 — 24 for Trump, six for Clinton. Four localities saw a candidate top 80% — Scott and Tazewell counties went 81.7% for Trump, Bland County went 82% for Trump, Petersburg went 87% for Clinton. While the overall results were pretty close — Clinton won Virginia by 5.3% — very few localities were close (Montgomery County being a notable exception with Clinton winning there by 1.3%). Instead, Virginia localities tended to not just be red or blue but bright red and bright blue. These kinds of sharp divisions can’t be healthy for democracy. We really are becoming strangers rather than neighbors. Sometimes the most dangerous word is “they” — they are trying to do this to us. That makes it far too easy to regard an election loss as not simply an election loss but an existential threat.
The election of 1800 — the first time in our history when a challenger ousted an incumbent and a new party came to power — brought America to the brink. Federalists had warned that electing Thomas Jefferson would lead to “civil war and ruin.” Yet when they lost, they ceded power and Jefferson, in his inaugural address, made a point to include his rivals as part of the same nation: “We have called by different names brethren of the same principle. We are all Republicans, we are all Federalists.”
He succeeded. In 1860, when the nation’s bonds were strained again, Abraham Lincoln tried to cool the nation’s passions with words that still apply today: “We are not enemies, but friends. We must not be enemies. Though passion may have strained it must not break our bonds of affection. The mystic chords of memory, stretching from every battlefield and patriot grave to every living heart and hearthstone all over this broad land, will yet swell the chorus of the Union, when again touched, as surely they will be, by the better angels of our nature.”
Not quite six weeks later, the first shots were fired at Fort Sumter. We did not heed our better angels then. Will we now?
