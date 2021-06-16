Their View: Will McAuliffe or Youngkin address school construction?

One difference between then and now: Then there was lots of federal money available for school construction. In 1938, the federal government paid 45% of the costs of local school construction — a byproduct of the New Deal’s Works Progress Administration. Today federal funding for construction amounts to less than 1%. Instead, the burden is almost entirely on local governments — i.e., local taxpayers — but the cost of building a new school is often beyond the means of many localities that might gently be described as “economically distressed.” The state’s role has been intermittent. There was a burst of school funding in the early ’50s — a near-death political challenge by insurgent Francis Pickens Miller, who campaigned on a school construction platform, essentially forced Gov. John Battle to commit to funding. That’s why you see so many schools that were built in the 1950s. There just hasn’t been any similar political challenge since. The question is whether there will be this time. This commission is a modest start, but also know how many commissions issue reports that never get acted on.