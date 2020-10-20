Their View: Will ‘hidden’ Trump supporters give America an Election Day surprise?

Donald Trump and many of his backers insist that current polls underestimate his reelection chances because many Trump voters are not revealing their support. As in 2016, the argument goes, “shy” or “hidden” Trump supporters will turn out in sufficient numbers on Election Day and make Trump the winner.

The public seems to agree. A recent Gallup Poll shows that 56% of Americans think President Donald Trump will win, while just 40% think Democrat Joe Biden will win. Yet most election analysts say that the undeclared Trump voter did not exist in significant numbers in 2016 and does not exist now.

Our research, however, shows that this group was big enough in 2016 to affect the surveys done in the weeks prior to Trump’s election. But it also suggests that 2020 is a different situation. While Trump could do better on Nov. 3 than current polls suggest, we have found no evidence of hidden Trump supporters this time around.

In 2016, we, like other analysts, didn’t find “shy” Trump supporters — voters who had decided to vote for Trump but intentionally concealed that from pollsters — but there was more to the story.