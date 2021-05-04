Their View: Will Democrats nominate an all-Northern Virginia ticket? Will both parties?

If Democrats in rural Virginia object to this Northern Virginia hegemony, they have some obvious alternatives. They could vote for McClellan for governor. Aside from being the only non-Northern Virginian in that field, she’s also shown the most interest in school funding issues. She hasn’t gone as far as the most vocal champion for school funding — that would be state Sen. Bill Stanley, R-Franklin County — but she did, at least, vote for his proposed constitutional amendment to end school disparities and his proposed $3 billion bond issue for school construction. McAuliffe’s supposedly “big and bold” educational plan does neither. For lieutenant governor, rural Virginians could vote for Rasoul. Aside from being the only candidate from outside the urban crescent, he’s also the only one who has made a concerted point to campaign here. These aren’t endorsements (we don’t do those); these are just appraisals of the candidates’ records and residences. Many Democratic leaders endorsed Ayala because they say they want a woman on the ticket. Interestingly, the only woman ever elected to statewide office in Virginia — former Attorney General Mary Sue Terry of Patrick County — has endorsed Rasoul because “there is a larger issue and that is geographic balance.”