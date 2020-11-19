Their View: Will Biden unify us as Americans?

More Americans voted in the 2020 presidential election than in any previous election.

Citizens are engaged, euphoric and enraged.

President-elect Joe Biden has the ear of the people now. He has an opportunity to launch the return to normalcy he often discussed on the campaign trail.

In his acceptance speech, Biden pledged to work to unify the nation: “It’s time to put away the harsh rhetoric. To lower the temperature. To see each other again. To listen to each other again. To make progress, we must stop treating our opponents as our enemy. We are not enemies. We are Americans.”

All excellent, much-needed sentiments.

Meanwhile, however, other public-facing members of his party have been sounding off with less cooperative messages.

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, D-N.Y., on Nov. 6 authored a tweet, asking: “Is anyone archiving these Trump sycophants for when they try to downplay or deny their complicity in the future? I foresee decent probability of many deleted Tweets, writings, photos in the future.”

Others have created the “Trump Accountability Project” in a direct attempt to blacklist those who took a paycheck from the current administration.