Their View: Will 2021 be the year women are finally declared equal under the US Constitution?

Monday was International Women’s Day, a pseudo-holiday to highlight the global achievements of women — as well as the myriad ways in which they still don’t enjoy the same rights and opportunities as men.

To mark the occasion, President Joe Biden announced the creation of the White House Gender Policy Council, which will report directly to him on strategies to advance gender equality and equity domestically and abroad. The council will coordinate federal efforts to combat gender-based discrimination, systemic biases, structural barriers and other issues.

Great. Women have been waiting for equal rights under the law for, well, forever. And if Biden truly wants to accomplish the goal in the U.S., then he and his gender policy advisers must make adding the Equal Rights Amendment to the U.S. Constitution a priority in 2021.

It’s been nearly 100 years since the amendment explicitly outlawing sex discrimination was drafted, and 49 years since a two-thirds majority in both houses of Congress voted to send it to the states for ratification. Thirty-five states did so within the seven-year deadline that Congress also imposed, and there things stood for four decades until the Nevada Legislature unexpectedly voted to ratify in 2017. Illinois followed suit in 2018.