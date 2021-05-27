Their View: Why we’ll miss John Warner

In hindsight, it should be clear that Warner was always a serious man even before he was legally one: He volunteered for the U.S. Navy during World War II before he even turned 18. He came back from war, went to Washington and Lee University and the University of Law School — then went to war again, as a Marine in Korea. And yet somehow Warner was considered a dilettante. He married into money, gave a lot of it to Richard Nixon’s presidential campaign, and was named undersecretary, and eventually secretary of the Navy. That was seen as a political payoff. Later, Gerald Ford named him head of the Bicentennial Commission, which further shaped Warner’s public persona as a little more than a wealthy glad-hander. Oh how wrong we all were.

In 1978, Virginia had an open U.S. Senate seat. Republicans, a party on the rise, gathered in a legendary convention that filled the Richmond Coliseum — and drew four candidates seeking the prize. One of those was John Warner. He was rich, he was glamorous (married at the time to the actress Elizabeth Taylor). He was also considered a little too moderate and a little too unpredictable for the conservatives who had gained control of the party. It took six ballots, but Richard Obenshain prevailed; Warner finished second. Less than two months later, Obenshain was dead — in a plane crash that forever scrambled Virginia politics.