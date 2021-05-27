Their View: Why we’ll miss John Warner

Shakespeare gives us one example of a young man who is originally considered a lightweight but grows in office into a serious-minded leader who is respected even by his enemies: The rakish Prince Hal’s transformation into the martial Henry V.
Virginia history now gives us another: The life story of John Warner, the former five-term U.S. senator who passed away Tuesday at age 94.
Warner’s death prompted a shower of accolades from Democrats and Republicans alike (perhaps a little more warmly from the former than the latter, which is historically curious), all of them deserved.
What we forget, and what makes Warner’s career so remarkable, is how lightly regarded he was when he first came onto the Virginia political scene in the 1970s — and how quickly he proved those early assessments wrong. In the Senate, he soon became both a serious force, and an institutional voice of gravitas. At home, he became Virginia’s most popular politician who polled north of 70% of the vote in three of his five elections.
In taking stock of Warner’s career, we must turn once again to Shakespeare, just a different play. Hamlet said of his late father: “He was a man. Take him for all in all. I shall not look upon his like again.” Part of the sadness of Warner’s death is not simply the passing of a man but the passing of an era where politics were less polarizing than they are today, an era when politicians really did occasionally put principle ahead of party. Make no mistake: Warner was a committed Republican, one who played a role in building a two-party state. But in his latter days he endorsed Democrats Hillary Clinton in 2016 and Joe Biden in 2020 because he saw Donald Trump perverting the values of his party — and threatening the values of the nation he had served.
In hindsight, it should be clear that Warner was always a serious man even before he was legally one: He volunteered for the U.S. Navy during World War II before he even turned 18. He came back from war, went to Washington and Lee University and the University of Law School — then went to war again, as a Marine in Korea. And yet somehow Warner was considered a dilettante. He married into money, gave a lot of it to Richard Nixon’s presidential campaign, and was named undersecretary, and eventually secretary of the Navy. That was seen as a political payoff. Later, Gerald Ford named him head of the Bicentennial Commission, which further shaped Warner’s public persona as a little more than a wealthy glad-hander. Oh how wrong we all were.
In 1978, Virginia had an open U.S. Senate seat. Republicans, a party on the rise, gathered in a legendary convention that filled the Richmond Coliseum — and drew four candidates seeking the prize. One of those was John Warner. He was rich, he was glamorous (married at the time to the actress Elizabeth Taylor). He was also considered a little too moderate and a little too unpredictable for the conservatives who had gained control of the party. It took six ballots, but Richard Obenshain prevailed; Warner finished second. Less than two months later, Obenshain was dead — in a plane crash that forever scrambled Virginia politics.
Frank Atkinson, author of “The Dynamic Dominion,” the definitive history of the rise of the Virginia Republican Party, tells what happens next. Obenshain was buried in Botetourt County — his family’s ancestral home. That afternoon, party leaders gathered in Roanoke at the home of lawyer (and future state party chairman) Donald Huffman. They had little interest in Warner; they wanted a “real” conservative as a substitute candidate. Their first choice was former Gov. Mills Godwin, their second was Rep. J. Kenneth Robinson. Some felt their third choice was state party chairman George McMath, others didn’t. In the end, all those potential candidates passed on a race, and Gov. John Dalton — “who stressed the need for an immediate infusion of campaign cash because of the imminence of the election” — began pushing Warner. Atkinson says some 40 top Obenshain supporters gathered at a Richmond hotel to interview Warner.
“What followed was a grilling that can only be described as brutal,” Atkinson writes. “Would Warner adhere to conservative principles in the Senate? Would he work hard, rather than spend his time on the Washington social circuit? … What assurance was there that his ‘controversial wife’ would not embarrass the state?” Warner answered “calmly and impressively” — and also assured the party leaders he would not try to run the party, which mollified some. In the end, conservatives reluctantly got on board with Warner but weren’t enthused about it. He barely won that year — over former Democratic Attorney General Andrew Miller — but soon became more popular than either party imagined. By the time Warner was up for reelection in 1984, he polled 70.1% of the vote. Come 1990, he polled 80.4% — and Democrats didn’t even bother to field an opponent.
Warner, true to his word, did work hard in the Senate, making a name for himself as an authoritative voice on the most serious subject of all — military matters. But those on the more right-leaning parts of the Republican Party were right to doubt Warner. He was never comfortable with the party’s long list to starboard. That all came to a head in 1994, when Republicans nominated the Iran-Contra scandal figure Oliver North for Virginia’s other Senate seat. Warner called North unworthy of public office and recruited former Republican Attorney General Marshall Coleman to run as an independent, which effectively tipped the election to Democrat Charles Robb. A Republican political consultant at the time called Warner “principled to a fault.” In the evolution of political parties, North led to Trump and that was not a place Warner, a gentleman of the classic sense, would ever go.
Warner’s story is that of both a state in transition and a party in transition. In 2002, the last time he was on the ballot, he polled 82.6% of the vote. Now Republicans have not won a statewide election since 2009. Republicans might want to reflect on how they have gone from fielding the state’s most popular politician to now not being able to elect anyone statewide. The lesson should be clear: They need more candidates like John Warner. And America could use more office-holders like Warner regardless of which party they’re in — temperate in tone, thoughtful in manner and yes, even “principled to a fault.”