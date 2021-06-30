Their View: Why should rural Virginia care about a WFT stadium?

Now, we happen to be fans of the Washington team — we’re old-schoolers who think you should root for the nearest team. But we also have to ask the obvious question: What’s in this for us? We have schools across Virginia that are, quite literally, falling apart — and the state hasn’t shown much interest in paying to fix up or replace those. So why should we prioritize a football stadium for a billionaire over schools in economically distressed communities? Why should we in Southwest and Southside Virginia care whether the team plays in Landover, Maryland, or Loudoun County, Virginia?

One argument is the same as with Amazon, for which the state also provided certain incentives: This will generate tax revenue, and some of that tax revenue will eventually come our way. That was a more persuasive argument with Amazon for lots of reasons. Let’s break them down the way a sportscaster would analyze a team’s strengths and weaknesses. Amazon will create lots of high-paying jobs — we’re promised 25,000. Will the stadium? For those of us in this corner of Virginia, there was at least the prospect that our kids might find a job closer to home than having to move to Atlanta or somesuch. There’s also the prospect of spin-off businesses that might come our way; the state’s pledge to create a “tech talent pipeline” certainly increases employment at Virginia Tech. Will this stadium create any spin-offs that will locate in Southwest or Southside? Hard to imagine, right?