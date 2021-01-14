Their View: Why Republicans should be taking lead in removing Trump from office

First, there’s the matter of principle. Republicans are fond of styling themselves the law-and-order party, the party that preaches individual responsibility. Here we saw an utter breakdown of law and order, and it’s quite clear which individual bears responsibility. Thought experiment: Suppose the election had gone the other way, which it easily could have. Suppose the losing Democratic candidate had urged Black Lives Matter activists to converge on Washington and then urged them to march on the Capitol and “show strength.” Suppose then some of those activists weren’t content with merely protesting on The Mall but instead stormed the Capitol itself, dragging out police officers and beating them as we’ve now seen happen here? Who would have been culpable then? We have no doubt Republicans would have pointed to Democratic enablers — and rightly so. When it comes to dealing with unpleasant foreign powers — say, Iran — Republicans often accuse Democrats of practicing appeasement. Republicans need not abandon any of their principles to act against Trump; they only need to remember them. This is, as Ronald Reagan was fond of saying, “a time for choosing.” Choose wisely.

Second, there are more lowly political considerations. Republicans need to redeem themselves in the eyes of history. At the moment, history will remember them as the party that nominated and then enabled a president who wound up sending a mob to the Capitol that killed a police officer — a mob that included some who threatened to kill his own vice president and the Speaker of the House. It is only by sheer luck that we did not witness a mass slaughter. Unless Republicans really believe in that kind of mob rule, they must immediately disassociate themselves with the mob leader. Republicans in 1974 naturally defended their party’s president during the Watergate scandal — for a time. In the end, even they could not countenance Richmond Nixon’s criminality, which is why today we don’t remember Watergate as a party scandal but a personal scandal. Indeed, some of the names we remember best from those days are Republicans who had the courage to break with a Republican president. In the last days of Watergate, a delegation of Republican leaders went to the White House and told Nixon it was time to go. No one expects Trump to heed such a call, but where is the comparable delegation going to Vice President Mike Pence to stiffen his spine about invoking the 25th Amendment? Republicans should want to avoid the political fate of those Northern Democrats during the 1860s who wanted to make peace with the Confederacy. They were ridiculed as “copperheads” at the time — and for decades after Democrats had to contend with allegations that they were “the party of rebellion.” That is the fate that awaits Republicans unless they act against Trump.