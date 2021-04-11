Their View: Why Northam should veto the coal tax credit bill

This is disappointing.
This is also shortsighted and a bunch of other words that may not be fit for print.
To recap: The Virginia General Assembly this year voted to retire the state’s coal tax credits and promised coal counties nothing more in return than a study.
Gov. Ralph Northam, to his credit, tried to amend that to declare it was the legislature’s “intent” to direct the future savings to certain high-tech programs at the University of Virginia’s College at Wise.
On Wednesday, the legislature voted that down. Republicans and Democrats might have had different motives for voting the same way, but the result is the same. The coal tax credits will get retired and Southwest Virginia will get nothing for that except a study.
That’s not a good deal. In fact, it’s such a bad deal that Northam should now veto the bill altogether. He won’t. He’ll sign it and say to Southwest Virginia “hey, at least, I tried.” But we’ll make the moral case for a veto anyway because somebody should.
The essence of the objections to Northam’s proposed amendment was that one legislature can’t bind a future one. For that reason, Republicans — even those from Southwest Virginia — considered this an “empty amendment,” in the words of Del. Israel O’Quinn, R-Bristol.
“This is a non-binding wish list amendment,” said state Sen. Bill Stanley, R-Franklin County. “It’s a feel-good amendment. It’s kinda, maybe in the future. We all know this is not binding on any single one of us. Tax credits are gone with nothing more than a pat on the head. ‘You might get some money later for UVa-Wise.’ No we won’t. … You’ll find another way to send it to Northern Virginia. Because y’all don’t care about Southwest and Southside Virginia. Anybody want to make a bet at Rosie’s that this money will go somewhere else? This is a feel-good, meaningless, insulting amendment.”
Every single word of that, every single syllable, is absolutely true. But we still wish legislators had voted for it — for the same reason that Del. Vivian Watts, D-Fairfax, wanted her chamber to pass it by. “The only thing that would be passed would be to set that precedent, which is open to legal challenge,” she said.
Exactly!
This would, at least, have written into law some language that could be cited as a moral, if not legal, imperative in the future. And if there were some future legal challenge that the state owed Southwest Virginia some money — hey, no objections here.
Now the coal counties have nothing, absolutely nothing, except the promise of a study. That’s pretty insulting, too.
Watts voiced a concern some have that maybe the money could be used for something better than expanding technology programs at UVa-Wise. That’s why she said the state should wait until it sees that study and then let future legislatures decide what to do.
Fine.
That’s also precisely why Northam should now veto the bill.
We all know coal tax credits are going away. Well, some of us do. The Tazewell County Board of Supervisors voted Tuesday to back the credits and call on the legislature to reject both the bill and the amendment.
That’s a little late, folks. The fate of the coal tax credits was sealed when Democrats won control of the General Assembly in 2019. They were really sealed when the Joint Legislative Audit and Review Commission ran the numbers last year and found the credits actually cost the state more jobs than they save. We haven’t heard anybody argue against that math. The question isn’t whether the coal tax credits are going away — they are, as surely as the sun sets every evening. The question is whether the coal counties get anything in return. A declaration of future intent isn’t much but it’s better than nothing. Tazewell supervisors should have lamented the demise of coal tax credits but then endorsed the amendment and demanded even more.
There’s a legitimate argument that taking coal tax credits generated throughout the coalfields and using them to expand UVa-Wise helps Wise County more than places like Tazewell that are two or three counties away. That’s one of many reasons why the coal counties should be insisting on more. There are two community colleges in the coal counties, including one in Tazewell. Let’s put them on the list for extra funding, too.
Tazewell supervisors are trying to save a past that can’t be saved; they should be more focused on what’s to come. The coal counties aren’t exactly bargaining from a position of strength here. Truth be told, there’s no bargaining at all — the legislature is going to retire those credits no matter what the coal counties and their legislators think. But coal counties could be louder in demanding some kind of reparations — squeaky wheel and all that. But starting out by insisting the credits stay in place when we all know they’re not undermines the seriousness of their own argument. Their resolution doesn’t help; it only becomes yet another reason for urban Virginia to dismiss the coal counties as hopelessly behind the times.
If Northam is serious about his proposal, he’ll put money for those UVa-Wise programs into the budget he’ll unveil in December. If he doesn’t, we’ll know this was all just for show and his campaign pledge in 2017 to create graduate programs in renewable energy at the school as a way to generate economic spin-offs was just campaign rhetoric.
If Northam is really serious, though, he’ll veto the coal tax credit retirement bill and tell the legislature to try again with something more binding. If some want a study, figure out some way to do a study. We notice the legislators most interested in a study seem to be the ones who aren’t actually in the coal counties and know the least about them. Between the GO Virginia council for Southwest Virginia and InvestSWVA and other groups, there have already been lots of studies. But if it makes legislators from the urban crescent feel better, surely the governor can figure out some way for state government to produce a study. But here’s the thing: Hold that coal tax credit retirement hostage until there’s a more specific commitment to use the savings to help build a new economy in the coal counties.