Their View: Why Northam should veto the coal tax credit bill

Tazewell supervisors are trying to save a past that can’t be saved; they should be more focused on what’s to come. The coal counties aren’t exactly bargaining from a position of strength here. Truth be told, there’s no bargaining at all — the legislature is going to retire those credits no matter what the coal counties and their legislators think. But coal counties could be louder in demanding some kind of reparations — squeaky wheel and all that. But starting out by insisting the credits stay in place when we all know they’re not undermines the seriousness of their own argument. Their resolution doesn’t help; it only becomes yet another reason for urban Virginia to dismiss the coal counties as hopelessly behind the times.

If Northam is serious about his proposal, he’ll put money for those UVa-Wise programs into the budget he’ll unveil in December. If he doesn’t, we’ll know this was all just for show and his campaign pledge in 2017 to create graduate programs in renewable energy at the school as a way to generate economic spin-offs was just campaign rhetoric.