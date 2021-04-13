Their View: Why isn't UVa-Wise already an energy research center?

It’s a fine thing that the University of Hawaii has its Natural Energy Institute but why aren’t schools in coal country looking to the future and doing the same? Virginia has only one state-supported four-year college in coal country — UVa-Wise. The school’s governing board is appointed by the University of Virginia’s governing board, so perhaps we need to start asking Charlottesville why it hasn’t taken the lead here. UVa-Wise is currently seeking to add its first master’s program — in education. That might be a good thing, a necessary thing, but that won’t create a new economy as coal withers away. If Virginia had no four-year school in the coalfields, we’d want to create one as a way to build a post-coal economy. We do, so why isn’t Virginia using the one we have as a center for cutting-edge energy research? Why aren’t we trying to use UVa-Wise as the core of an Oak Ridge-like effort to figure out how coal country can lead the next generation of energy? We know coal figures, chemically speaking, in rare earth minerals, which are vital in virtually all kinds of technology. We know coal is related to graphene, which is considered to have vast potential for conductivity and electrical generation. We know university research into all those things is taking place somewhere, so why not in the heart of coal country? This seems a big opportunity we’re failing to take advantage of.