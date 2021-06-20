Their View: Why do we have so much medical debt?

Here’s some more context: 30% of the people in Norton had medical debt that’s now being forgiven. In Wise County, 16%. In Dickenson County, 13%. These are staggering figures. They also speak to the larger problem of medical debt: There’s a lot of it. RIP Medical Debt says 66% of all bankruptcies are tied to medical debt and that 25% of all credit card debt is medical-related. The U.S. Census Bureau produced a study last year that shows 19% of U.S. households carry some kind of medical debt.

Now let’s compare and contrast that with another form of debt: Student loan debt. We pick that because there’s a national push to have the federal government forgive all or part of that. There’s no question that student loan debt is too high and that it acts as a drag on the economy. Many college graduates can’t afford to do the things their parents did at that age — buy houses, have kids, start businesses — because they’re weighed down by debt. Individually, that’s bad for them. Collectively, that’s bad for the country.

It’s hard to come up with a single figure for the total amount of medical debt because it’s often in the form of bills piling up on the kitchen counter, whereas student loan debt is in the form of loans that are easily counted by debt service companies somewhere. However, we did come up with these figures: According to EducationData.org, 9 million student loan borrowers are in default. By contrast, RIP Medical Debt says 43 million Americans are in arrears on medical debt — nearly five times as many. So why isn’t there five times as much clamor to do something about medical debt? Again, we don’t mean to discount the student loan debt problem but people do choose to take out a student loan (yes, yes, the economy basically demands it, so it’s not as much of a choice as it might seem). Still, no one, absolutely no one, wants to run up a medical debt — all that is forced upon us by circumstances beyond our control.