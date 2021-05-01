Their View: Why Biden’s broadband plan would be a big win for bettering democracy

It’s necessary and proper to use the infrastructure legislation to strengthen our democracy. Roads and bridges — that’s what infrastructure is all about. American democracy depends on factual information highways and bridges that span conflicting political viewpoints. Broadband is the way to deliver them.

That’s why funds in the bill should be set aside to strengthen our democracy through a program that would deliver local news through broadband.

Individual schools of journalism, as well as state and national associations of schools of journalism, would be eligible to receive federal grants to establish and run nonprofit digital services to deliver local news to underserved rural areas. Retired news editors and journalism professors could be employed to review and approve students’ work before publication. The program could start as a pilot program to assure its long-term success. Federal funding might be supplemented with funds from state and local governments and by foundations.

Failure to support small town digital news initiatives will allow the continuing decline of our rural areas and the passing of a way of life that many who live there wish to continue.

Tom Coleman was a Republican congressman from Missouri from 1976 to 1993. He is an adviser to Protect Democracy, an anti-authoritarian watchdog group. The Fulcrum covers what’s making democracy dysfunctional and efforts to fix our governing systems. Sign up for our newsletter at thefulcrum.us. The Fulcrum is a nonprofit, nonpartisan news platform covering efforts to fix our governing systems. It is a project of, but editorially independent from, Issue One. ©2021 The Fulcrum. Visit at thefulcrum.us. Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.