Their View: Why are vaccination rates in Southwest and Southside so low?

The geographic split over vaccines isn’t strictly an urban/rural split, either. Some rural localities are posting exceptionally high vaccination rates. Northampton County on the Eastern Shore is at 74.1% of adults with at least one dose. Lancaster County on the Northern Neck is at 71%.

No, the geographic split is almost entirely between Southwest/Southside and the rest of Virginia. That can’t be explained purely by partisanship or purely by urban vs. rural, because there are rural, Republican counties elsewhere posting very high vaccination rates. Someone wiser than us will have to explain it, all we can do it point out that this disparity exists — and it’s a disparity that Southwest and Southside has created. It’s also a disparity they can fix.

The least-vaccinated locality in the state is Lee County, where only 39.2% of adults have gotten at least one dose and only 33.1% are fully vaccinated. That’s less than half the rate in state-leading Fairfax city. The second least-vaccinated locality is Carroll County, where only 40% of adults have gotten at least one dose and only 34.9% of adults are fully vaccinated. The third least-vaccinated locality in the state is next door. In Patrick County, 40.4% of adults have had at least one dose, 35.9% are fully vaccinated.

So what can we do to get these figures higher? Ideas, anyone?