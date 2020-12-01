Their View: Why are there no nurses on Biden's COVID-19 board?

Nurses have always stood at the nexus of medical decisions, nursing care, patients’ needs and family concerns. The pandemic has only accelerated the pace and raised the stakes for nurses to balance these roles. When an intensive care unit doctor intubates a COVID patient and puts the person on a ventilator, the nurse assists in placing the tube and calls the patient’s family to share updates. Nurses make the minute-to-minute treatment adjustments that help keep COVID patients alive. When a hospital experiences a virus surge, nurses juggle patients to ensure those with COVID receive the care they need while keeping other patients safe from the virus.

Nurses know the communities where they work, and those communities trust nurses. We rely on nurses as our first line of defense against the virus, and community trust in them will be crucial to educate and reassure wary patients receiving future vaccines in community clinics, hospitals and nursing facilities.

When patients get COVID-19, nurses explain the disease process to them and concerned family members. They go over the medical team’s efforts to help their relative survive and recover. Nurses explain the complex care delivered to the patient to frightened families overwhelmed with trying to understand everything happening in an ICU, with its ventilators and nests of intravenous lines that keep people alive.