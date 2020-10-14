Their View: Why are some rural Republicans voting against more rural broadband?

The goal is to get rural Virginia online. Period. Does it matter how we get there? Byron thinks it does. We, much like Oakland A’s general manager Billy Beane in “Moneyball,” do not. A walk is as good as a hit as long as it gets a runner on base; municipal broadband is a good as private sector broadband if it gets a previously unserved rural area online. Philosophy here seems a luxury.

This is not a strictly partisan split, because a lot of Republicans in the House — a lot of Republicans who represent rural areas — joined with Democrats in voting for the pilot program. These include Dels. Terry Austin of Botetourt County, John Avoli of Staunton, Jeff Campbell of Smyth County, Jim Edmunds of Halifax County, Chris Head of Botetourt County, Terry Kilgore of Scott County, Joe McNamara of Roanoke County, Chris Runion of Rockingham County, Israel O’Quinn of Washington County, Nick Rush of Montgomery County and Will Wampler of Washington County.

We can understand why some Republicans from metropolitan Virginia — such as Barry Knight and Jason Miyares of Virginia Beach or Dave LaRock from Loudoun County — might vote against this measure. They represent some of the most wired parts of the state. In terms of broadband, they represent the “haves.” This simply isn’t their problem. They can afford to vote on the basis of philosophy. What is more perplexing are the rural Republicans — who represent the “have nots” — who voted against the measure. These include Byron, Les Adams of Pittsylvania County, Charles Poindexter of Franklin County, Ronnie Campbell of Rockbridge County, Todd Gilbert of Shenandoah County, Danny Marshall of Danville, Will Morefield of Tazewell County, Wendell Walker of Lynchburg and Tony Wilt of Rockingham County. They have put philosophy ahead of practicality. Some might argue that constitutes a “Profile in Courage.” Voters will have to figure that out. (If you’re keeping count, one legislator from this part of the state was absent and did not vote — Matthew Farris of Campbell County).