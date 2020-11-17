Their View: Who's ready for some bipartisanship in DC? We can dream.

If you’re wondering why Congress seems to accomplish so little, here’s a recap to get you steamed but in the end provides a scintilla of hope: Months ago, with COVID-19 raging, House Democrats passed a second aid package to send to states and local governments, this one totaling a very expensive $3 trillion. The Dems meant for it to be an opening bid; they came back with a $2.2 trillion version. Senate Republicans had countered with a $1 trillion offer, later reduced to a smaller, simpler version that Democrats blocked.

So opening bids of $3 trillion from one side and $1 trillion on the other, but no deal. Were there no members willing to work across the aisle to bring legislation to the finish line? Was every member of Congress so tightly bound to the script of “compromise is defeat” that they were willing to let Americans continue to suffer through the pandemic?

Yes and no. Yes because there’s still no second relief bill; no because there was a group of moderate Republican and Democratic House members who worked through their differences to propose a $1.5 trillion to $2 trillion package. It included stimulus checks, unemployment aid, money for state and local governments and small business loans that could have lasted through next spring. The plan went nowhere but showed that some members of both parties were willing to listen to each other in order to craft legislation.