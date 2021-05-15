Their View: Who are the real RINOs?

Conveniently, the party itself from time to time has formally declared what it believes, so we have a yardstick against which to measure who is fully in line with party doctrine and who isn’t. Now, we all know that parties evolve over time — at one time Southern Democrats were pro-slavery — so which version of a party should we be going by? Again, we have a ready guide. A few years ago, in response to Trump’s “Make America Great Again” slogan, the pollster Ipsos ask Americans which decade they felt was the greatest. Among Republicans, one of the most popular decades cited was the 1950s — a decade when they controlled both the presidency and, for a time, Congress, as well. So let’s use Republican Party platforms from the 1950s (and one from 1960, which still reflected a lot of ’50s values) as a test.

In all three years — 1952, 1956, 1960 — Republicans declared themselves in favor of a constitutional amendment guaranteeing equal rights for women. By that measure, a good Republican such as Rep. Ben Cline, R-Botetourt, should be using his position on the House Judiciary Committee to advocate for legislation that would extend the ratification period for the Equal Rights Amendment. Otherwise, he could rightly be called that dreaded phrase — a Republican in name only.