Their View: Who are the most liberal and conservative legislators?

Now for the really interesting part: We’re all familiar with the left-right scale in politics. This ranking adds a north-south scale that measures their deviation from the party line or, as the chart shows it, the “social/crosscutting/maverick axis.”

In the House, the most maverick Democrats are Carter (whose maverickness, if that’s a word, often makes him more liberal than his colleagues) and Roslyn Tyler of Sussex and Steve Heretick of Portsmouth (whose maverick tendencies sometimes pull them toward the center). That maverick voting record is what actually makes Carter score less liberal than he might seem; sometimes those on the far left and the far right might vote against the same bill, just for very different reasons.

The most maverick Republicans are Lee Ware of Powhatan (tending to be more socially liberal) and John Avioli of Staunton and Terry Kilgore of Scott (tending to be more conservative).

In the Senate, the most maverick Democrats are Lionell Spruill of Portsmouth (tending to be more liberal) and Petersen and Creigh Deeds of Bath (tending to be more conservative). The most maverick Republicans are Emmett Hanger of Augusta (tending to be more liberal) and Vogel and Dunnavant (tending to be more conservative).