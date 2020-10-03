Their View: Whether you like it or not, Confederate monuments are political statements

The late Virginia Tech historian and noted Civil War expert William “Bud” Robertson used to give a talk that went something like this:
Before the Civil War, most Americans’ connection with the federal government was limited to just one thing — the post office. There were no federal income taxes deducted from your paycheck. There was no Social Security or Medicare. There were no federal gas taxes. There were no government agencies overseeing workplace safety or regulating how business should be conducted or what could or could not be pumped into the air or dumped into the nearest waterway. There were no national parks. The military was so small as to be nearly non-existent.
The federal government was a distant thing that never touched most Americans — except at the post office.
Robertson’s point was that Americans’ identity then was often with their state, not the nation at large — so that when the Southern states called their men to war, naturally their men went. The typical Confederate soldier didn’t go to war to fight for slavery — even if that was the chief aim of the Southern political class that sent him to that war. The Civil War brought among many changes, one of which was this: Before the war, the United States was plural — the United States are. Afterwards, it was singular — the United States is.
We tell that story today to try to put into context the 21st century debate over 20th century statues to that 19th century war. In particular, we’re thinking of all those people who don’t look at those statues as political statements in stone, but instead see them only as a way to honor their ancestors who fought in the war — because they thought that was their patriotic duty to their state. That’s one of the conundrums these statues pose today: They are political statements, whether we wish they were or not.
Let us look today at the one in Floyd County, which has been the subject of controversy lately and has a particularly interesting design. It was erected in 1904, two years after Virginia by fiat imposed a new constitution that specifically set out to disenfranchise Black voters, part of a larger move across the South to impose legal restrictions on Blacks. It was during that period that saw the greatest surge of statue dedications, a symbolic way of saying who was really in charge. It’s hard to ignore that context. Let’s go ahead and do so anyway and look at the statue itself. This statue doesn’t simply honor the Floyd County men who fought for the Confederacy — men who, as Robertson pointed out, had little connection to or interest in slavery. It glorifies the cause. The statue may not say so explicitly — there’s no line carved into stone that says “the Confederacy wanted to preserve slavery” — but it’s certainly there implicitly with its inscription that says “there is no holier spot of ground than where defeated valor lies.” Technically, what was defeated in the Civil War wasn’t valor, it was a secessionist regime that had written a defense of slavery into its Constitution.
Even if you don’t buy that argument — if all you see is a statue to a generic soldier who might have been your ancestor — there’s still other context to consider. There are no statues on the courthouse lawn that depict World War I doughboys or the World War II “greatest generation” or soldiers in any of the other wars that Floyd County has sent its sons (and now daughters) to fight. There’s only this one Confederate. Nor is there a statue to all the men (and women) from Floyd County who sided with the Union and turned the county into a hotbed of pro-Union sentiment even as the war for secession raged on. Maybe you don’t see Confederate soldiers as traitors because, under the Robertson argument their greatest loyalty then was to their state — but there’s still not any official recognition of the Floyd County citizens who did remain loyal to the United States of America. If we are truly loyal Americans today, shouldn’t we be honoring them? We risk almost nothing; they risked their life and property — and for their loyalty some gave both. Where is their statue on the courthouse lawn?
Here’s where we come to the delicate point: Is there a way to recognize those ancestors who fought for the Confederacy without glorifying the cause for which they fought? Perhaps there’s not. Perhaps that’s too fine a distinction to draw. Germany has avoided memorials to its World War II soldiers for that very reason — maybe the young draftee from Hamburg crouching in a bunker at Normandy wasn’t a Nazi, but he was doing the Nazis’ bidding, and that can’t be excused. All those Confederate soldiers were doing the dirty work of Southern slaveholders, whether they realized it or not. But we certainly realize that today or at least ought to. If not, it’s hard to have the conversation we, as a society, are trying to have.
We don’t mean to diminish the horrors of what the Confederacy stood for but rather are trying to focus our attention on the narrow problem of just what message these statues convey today. The problem here is partly an artistic one — these Confederate statues in front of Southern courthouses typically take a realistic form, the lone soldier staring off into the distance. That’s what Floyd’s statue does; so, too, do the statues in five of the six counties hold referenda in November. Only Charles City County’s doesn’t show an actual soldier. But the statues in Franklin, Halifax, Lunenburg, Tazewell and Warren all do. How would the debates today be different if instead of heroic statues there were simply marble or granite slabs with a list of all the men who died? Would those be so objectionable? We suspect not — souls are souls. Surely we can mourn those who have passed without confusing mourning for an endorsement of the politics involved.
What if, instead of being inscribed with inspirational verse, those statues had been inscribed with a very different message: “The richest men in the South conspired to send the men of this county to their deaths to defend the notion that one man could own another. Never again shall we be so gulled.” If you want to “contextualize” a Confederate statue, that’s a way to contextualize it. Our ancestors could have done that but instead they continued to identify with the politicians who had told them that slavery was moral and that secession would be painless. Today we have a term for that. It comes from psychology. That term is “trauma bonding.” It’s used to explain why so many victims — be it victims of domestic abuse or child abuse — still defend their abuser. But that’s not what people in the early 1900s put up. We’d be in a better position today if they had.
