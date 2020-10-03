Their View: Whether you like it or not, Confederate monuments are political statements

Let us look today at the one in Floyd County, which has been the subject of controversy lately and has a particularly interesting design. It was erected in 1904, two years after Virginia by fiat imposed a new constitution that specifically set out to disenfranchise Black voters, part of a larger move across the South to impose legal restrictions on Blacks. It was during that period that saw the greatest surge of statue dedications, a symbolic way of saying who was really in charge. It’s hard to ignore that context. Let’s go ahead and do so anyway and look at the statue itself. This statue doesn’t simply honor the Floyd County men who fought for the Confederacy — men who, as Robertson pointed out, had little connection to or interest in slavery. It glorifies the cause. The statue may not say so explicitly — there’s no line carved into stone that says “the Confederacy wanted to preserve slavery” — but it’s certainly there implicitly with its inscription that says “there is no holier spot of ground than where defeated valor lies.” Technically, what was defeated in the Civil War wasn’t valor, it was a secessionist regime that had written a defense of slavery into its Constitution.

Even if you don’t buy that argument — if all you see is a statue to a generic soldier who might have been your ancestor — there’s still other context to consider. There are no statues on the courthouse lawn that depict World War I doughboys or the World War II “greatest generation” or soldiers in any of the other wars that Floyd County has sent its sons (and now daughters) to fight. There’s only this one Confederate. Nor is there a statue to all the men (and women) from Floyd County who sided with the Union and turned the county into a hotbed of pro-Union sentiment even as the war for secession raged on. Maybe you don’t see Confederate soldiers as traitors because, under the Robertson argument their greatest loyalty then was to their state — but there’s still not any official recognition of the Floyd County citizens who did remain loyal to the United States of America. If we are truly loyal Americans today, shouldn’t we be honoring them? We risk almost nothing; they risked their life and property — and for their loyalty some gave both. Where is their statue on the courthouse lawn?