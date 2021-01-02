Their View: Where are the Super Bowl ads?

The end-of-year holidays may be the shopping season of the year, but the biggest advertising event of the year is just around the corner.

Super Bowl LV won’t be typical, however, as uncertainty regarding the coronavirus and months of boiling racial tension have kept advertisers wary of whether and how to market a product during a game that may or may not take place.

Add to this the fact that even if the game takes place, the limited number of in-stadium fans may depress the energy surrounding the event, and the fact that virus restrictions and precautions may chill traditional gatherings and curtail viewership.

Last year’s broadcaster had sold all 77 available slots by the previous Thanksgiving for millions of dollars per 30-second slot, for a whopping total of $489 million. As of mid-December, dozens of spots remain open, according to The New York Times, the time many companies typically use to fine-tune their ads.

Advertisers are understandably wary. Making a lighthearted advertisement could appear tone deaf, with hundreds of thousands of Americans dead from the coronavirus. Making a somber advertisement could simply be depressing.