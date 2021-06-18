Their View: When social media is a tool for hate

It’s 2021, the pandemic is ongoing, although more and more people are now totally vaccinated. Many people are still flocking to the internet and social media in search of connection.

For some, it is an oasis. For others, a nightmare.

Woke folks are aware of #StopAsianHate, #BlackLivesMatter and #MeToo. These are hashtags meant to draw attention to the oppression of people based on race and gender.

As a lesbian of African descent, I have felt the weight of hate. Despite the ray of hope created by the guilty verdicts against Derek Chauvin for killing George Floyd, I am forever reminded of how far we have yet to go.

Most of what I personally see on social media is not specifically directed at me but comes rather in the form of posts that deny the existence of homophobia in general, allow for misgendering or deadnaming, spread misinformation and misquote famous folks under the umbrella of “straight pride” and are tainted with fear and hatred.

Personally, I don’t want the triggers. I have never seen the entire video of Chauvin as he kills George Floyd; likewise, I do not dwell on online hate and harassment against anyone.