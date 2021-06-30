Their View: When Congress becomes a circus

I know a thing or two about the intoxication of instant fame. When then-President Donald Trump blocked me on Twitter a few years ago — I am a survivor of stage 4 cancer who had posted a comment criticizing his latest health care plan — it briefly became an international story.

It was sort of thrilling, so I do get why Republicans in Congress enjoy the media stoplight. But still, the question should be asked, “What is your spotlight for?”

This year’s cast of QAnon-flavored Republican stars are conducting a reality-show circus, where showmanship is the purpose and we’re the unwilling audience. They have put their desire for attention above all else. Passing legislation and constituent services is an afterthought at best. They are focused more on building their personal brands and becoming stars of the TV circuit and Twittersphere.

Consider two of the GOP’s rising stars: QAnon-friendly extremist Congresswomen Marjorie Taylor Greene of Georgia and Lauren Boebert of Colorado.

In September 2019, Boebert grabbed the mic from presidential candidate Beto O’Rourke at a rally in Aurora, four hours away from her home in Rifle, and rocketed to online fame. She jumped into a GOP primary to keep the spotlight. Unfortunately for Colorado, she won.