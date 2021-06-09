Their View: What the Virginia governor election tells us

4. How frustrated are Virginians about the pandemic? Democrats benefited nationally last year from Trump’s lackadaisical approach to the coronavirus. Given how close some states were, it’s easy to imagine Trump getting reelected without COVID-19 as a factor. But how do Virginians feel about all the restrictions that Northam has imposed over the past year? We can’t imagine anyone was happy about those, although some might be more understanding than others. In any case, is there some well of frustration out there that Republicans can tap? Democrats might want to be very wary of that — because those could be some non-ideological votes that could be shifted the Republican way with the right kind of campaign.

5. Have Democrats in the General Assembly gone too far too fast? Democrats hadn’t controlled both chambers of the General Assembly since 1998, so when they won them back in 2019, it was understandable that there were a lot of pent-up demands. And today’s Democrats are a lot further left and a lot more suburban than those Democrats in the ’90s, who still had a lot of centrist rural representation. The result has been a dizzying amount of legislation: Virginia has abolished the death penalty and legalized marijuana. It’s expanded voter access and required a carbon-free electric grid. It’s tightened gun laws and reformed criminal justice laws. It’s taken down Confederate statues and legalized collective bargaining for public employees. And there are those who want to do more — such as repeal the state’s anti-union “right-to-work” law. Are voters OK with all this? Or are there some who are simply worn out by all the changes and want to hit the “pause” button for awhile? Republicans have it easy — they can campaign against all those things without having to actually say they’d undo them. Indeed, Youngkin has already said some things, such as Medicaid expansion, won’t be undone. This becomes a good checklist, though, to ask both the Republican statewide ticket and their candidates for the House of Delegates. If elected, would you try to repeal any of these things? Even if they hem and haw, or even come right out and say “no,” there may be a certain advantage tipping the Republican way: All they need to do is to tap into any weariness that voters are feeling.