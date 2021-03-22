THEIR VIEW: What’s in a name? Thereby hangs a tale — just ask the Danville Otterbots

As Shakespeare — that literary slugger — wrote in “As You Like It,” “thereby hangs a tale.”

Here’s that tale.

Many sports franchises adopt names that harken back to a community’s past. There aren’t many ranches in Dallas but the football team there is still called the Cowboys. Tampa Bay hasn’t been a pirate’s cove for a long time but its team is still called the Buccaneers. Roanoke has seen a long line of teams whose names play on the city’s rail heritage — the Roanoke Express, the Roanoke Steam, the Roanoke Rails, the Virginia Iron Horses (an indoor football team that never played a game), the Roanoke Rail Yard Dawgs. Roanoke is right to be proud of its rail heritage but the reality is that was the past, not much of the present and certainly not the future.

The owners of the Danville franchise have done something quite unusual beyond inventing a name. They have picked a futuristic name. To switch our sports metaphors, they have done what hockey players are advised: Don’t skate to where the puck is. Skate to where the puck is going to be. The Danville Otterbots — as a business, not a team — are betting that Danville is headed toward a high-tech future.