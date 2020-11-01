Their View: What kind of country are we? This election will be telling indeed

There are other questions on some ballots that have even more far-reaching effects. Six localities — Charles City County, Franklin County, Halifax County, Lunenburg County, Tazewell County and Warren County — are holding advisory referenda on whether to take down their Confederate statues. If the counties votes against the statues, those monuments are surely gone. If counties vote to keep them, how long will it be before voters are asked again?

Four other localities — Bristol, Danville, Norfolk and Portsmouth — are holding referenda on whether to allow the first casinos in Virginia. A “yes” vote there is one that, realistically, would never be undone. The arguments pro and con are familiar ones. Pro: Jobs. Con: Sin. A report by the General Assembly’s auditing arm has dimmed the jobs argument — yes, there’d be lots of new jobs, but they’d mostly be low-wage jobs that would lower each region’s median wages. State Sen. Louise Lucas, D-Portsmouth and a longtime casino advocate, says that a casino “would be like our Amazon.” The facts suggest something far less impressive. Voters should not be gulled by the prospect of their communities striking it rich in terms of jobs — although there would be a nice revenue stream of tax dollars that economically-distressed communities could use. Meanwhile, the General Assembly — reluctantly, at Gov. Ralph Northam’s behest — has committed some of the state’s casino revenue to school construction. Assuming future legislatures don’t undo that promise, that would be a key revenue stream for both rural and urban localities to fix what Northam has called “crumbling schools.” Realistically, though, that money would be years in the future. So yes, this is an election whose effects we’ll be feeling for a long time to come. Vote accordingly.