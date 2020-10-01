Their View: What is the best defense against disinformation? You and reliable news sources

Deploying disinformation as well as other asymmetric tactics, Russia attacked America’s 2016 election. “Russia’s goals were to undermine public faith in the U.S. democratic process, denigrate Secretary (Hillary) Clinton, and harm her electability and potential presidency. We further assess (Russian President Vladimir) Putin and the Russian Government developed a clear preference for President-elect Trump,” according to a 2017 report from the director of national intelligence.

In 2020, Russians have returned. And they’ve got company: China, which the National Counterintelligence and Security Center believes prefers Joe Biden, and Iran are also trying to degrade our democracy. “Foreign states will continue to use covert and overt influence measures in their attempts to sway U.S. voters’ preferences and perspectives, shift U.S. policies, increase discord in the United States, and undermine the American people’s confidence in our democratic process,” according to an NCSC statement. With these three nations “all seeking greater influence online, the dynamic somewhat resembles a Cold War arms race, but with information rather than missiles as the weapon,” Sarah Kreps, a Brookings Institution senior fellow, wrote in an analysis. “Whether the United States has learned how to guard against these weapons, and their evolving use, remains far from clear.”