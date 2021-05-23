Their View: What if Virginia had listened to Tom Jackson in 1998?

This year’s General Assembly was one that will go down in the history books. From legalizing marijuana to abolishing the death penalty, legislators — at least those in the Democratic majority — did things that once would have been unthinkable in Virginia.
From our perspective outside the urban crescent, though, perhaps the most important thing the General Assembly did was what it didn’t do. It didn’t do anything to address the disparities between schools in Virginia’s most affluent communities and its least. It came close, if by close, we mean one-quarter of the way. The state Senate passed a proposed constitutional amendment to require “equitable” schools in all parts of the state, and it passed a proposed advisory referendum for a $3 billion bond issue for school construction. Both measures were sponsored by state Sen. Bill Stanley, R-Franklin County, and both would have had to be reenacted by next year’s General Assembly. Both also died in House committees, strangled to death by Democrats. (Two exceptions apply: Del. Sam Rasoul, D-Roanoke, was the only Democrat to vote in favor of the constitutional amendment. And Del. Chris Hurst, D-Montgomery, sponsored his own amendment, which meant a similar fate.)
Several Democrats — all from Northern Virginia — expressed concern that if these measures passed, then the state would wind up helping pay for school construction, which historically has been (almost) a purely local function. Del. Mark Sickles, D-Fairfax, coldly remarked: “I don’t see why people can’t take initiative, even in rural and small town Virginia, to solve their own problems.”
We’ve asked before: When did Democrats — specifically the House Democratic leadership, since both measures passed the Senate with bipartisan support — become so aggressively opposed to better schools, particularly in rural and central-city Virginia, the two places that have the most difficulty funding school construction?
We have often pointed out that once it was a liberal Democrat from Northern Virginia — Francis Pickens Miller in 1949 — who campaigned for governor on a platform of state aid for school construction. He lost but came close enough to winning the Democratic nomination that the conservative Democrats who ran the General Assembly then felt spooked into providing $75 million for new schools, which set off a wave of school construction across the state in the 1950s. That example — while instructive — is also so far in the past that it may no longer seem relevant, so here’s a more recent one. In 1998 — the last cycle in which Democrats had any control of the House of Delegates until the current term — it was Democrats who made state funding for school construction their signature issue. More notably, it was Democrats from Northern Virginia who were often the most vocal in support.
We ask again: What happened?
Let’s rewind to 1998: Republican Jim Gilmore had gotten elected the November before on a platform of “no car tax!” That was easier said than done, because the so-called car tax wasn’t a state tax, it was a local tax. Gilmore’s proposal was to use rising state revenues to pay local governments for what they wouldn’t collect from car owners. Since the highest car taxes were in Northern Virginia, some saw this as a scheme by which the state would effectively subsidize local governments in the most well-to-do part of the state. Republicans controlled the Senate 21-19 while the House was deadlocked 50-50. Under a power-sharing agreement, Democrats retained the speakership and some marginal control. Republicans were determined to get the car tax cut Gilmore had run on; Democrats were just as determined to use the GOP interest in a car tax cut as leverage to get state funding for school construction.
Their initial proposal was to dedicate state lottery revenues — then $350 million a year — for school construction. The sponsor was a Democrat from Southwest Virginia, a species then that wasn’t as rare as it is now. However, Del. Tom Jackson of Carroll County was joined by many of his Northern Virginia colleagues. And at least one Republican, state Sen. Steve Newman, R-Lynchburg, suggested using a portion of the lottery proceeds, just not the whole amount.
Then-state Sen. Emily Couric, D-Charlottesville, wrote op-eds in favor of the proposal. That’s historically significant because Couric was a rising star in her party, in sync with its rising liberal wing. She was seen as the future of the party, and might well have become the state’s first female governor if she hadn’t been struck down by cancer in 2001. It was one thing for a rural Democrat such as Jackson to advocate state funding for school construction, but quite another for someone like Couric. “We have a crisis on our hands,” she wrote. “In communities all over our commonwealth, schools are crumbling.”
The Democratic Party’s chairman then was a Northern Virginia Democrat — Del. Kenneth Plum. He led a statewide tour on a school bus to highlight the need for school construction. In the end, Democrats pushed so hard for school construction funding that Republicans were forced to agree to something. It wasn’t close to the dedicated funding stream Jackson wanted, it was $110 million in a two-year budget, but it was, at least, something. After that, Republicans won full control of the House in 1999, and they certainly didn’t push for state funding for school construction. Now, though, neither is this new generation of Democratic leaders.
Why? We saw some potential foreshadowing in 1998. Del. John Rollison, R-Prince William County, was one of the most vocal Republicans against construction funding. “We would end up paying for our own schools and also schools in Delegate Jackson’s district. Some members of his caucus walk around with almost a chip on their shoulder. ‘I’m rural. I’m disadvantaged. I need help.’” How is that any different from what Sickles had to say this year? You could say that Sickles and other Northern Virginia Democrats who made it a point to kill state aid for school construction are acting like Republicans. Or perhaps party affiliation doesn’t matter at all and they’re really just voting their regional interests. That’s a compelling argument except for this: There were plenty of Democrats from Northern Virginia in 1998 and they were among the leading voices for state aid.
All we know is that if the General Assembly had listened to Jackson in 1998, we’d have already spent $10.5 billion on school construction — or a little more than half of what the state estimated eight years ago that it needed.