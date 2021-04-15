Their View: What if Virginia had a filibuster?

Much of President Joe Biden’s agenda depends on whether the Senate keeps, revises or abandons Rule XXII, aka, the filibuster, which effectively requires a supermajority of 60 votes to pass most bills.
The filibuster keeps Congress from passing a lot of good bills. It also keeps Congress from passing a lot of bad bills. As for which are which, well, that’s a matter of political taste.
In any case, this is one of many ways in which Washington is different from Richmond.
In Washington, a majority doesn’t really matter much of the time. In Richmond, it does.
That’s one of many reasons why the Virginia General Assembly gets a lot more done than Congress — there’s no filibuster. Again, whether what the state legislature is doing is good or bad depends on your political persuasion, but we’re not here today to debate quality. Instead, let’s look at this question: How would Virginia be different if the General Assembly had the same filibuster rule that the U.S. Senate does?
We’re not suggesting that’s a good thing; we’re just curious.
For starters, much of the landmark legislation that the General Assembly has passed during the past two years wouldn’t have been.
In Washington, the filibuster rule is only in the Senate. If that were the case in Richmond, then the 40-member Senate would require 24 votes to pass most bills, not 21 — that’s three-fifths. That doesn’t sound like a lot more until you consider this: The last time either party had that many senators was 1991, when Democrats controlled the chamber 30-10. That year’s election saw Republicans make big gains — some blamed the unpopularity of Gov. Douglas Wilder — and the Democratic majority was reduced to 22. In the three decades since, party control has bounced back and forth, but no party has ever had more than 23 members. The present lineup is 21 Democrats and 19 Republicans.
In Virginia, a Senate majority can pass whatever it wants — assuming, of course, each party sticks together, which doesn’t always happen. Then again, Richmond is a lot less polarized than Washington, so many issues see ad hoc majorities form along regional or other lines, depending on the issue. Still, the point is — a majority, be it a partisan majority or otherwise — can pass whatever it wants. If the state Senate had a filibuster, though, that means both parties over the past 30 years would have had to find at least one and usually more senators from the other side to reach the 24 votes that would be necessary to pass legislation.
That means the General Assembly would not have abolished the death penalty. The vote this year was 57-41 in the House of Delegates and 21-17 in the Senate.
The General Assembly would not have voted to legalize marijuana. That vote was 47-44 in the House and 20-19 in the Senate.
The General Assembly would not have voted last year for the Clean Economy Act that calls for a carbon-free electric grid. That vote was 53-45 in the House and 22-18 in the Senate.
Nor would the General Assembly have voted in 2018 to expand Medicaid. That vote was 67-31 in the House but 23-17 in the Senate.
If you’re a Republican, you might be thinking “hmm, maybe we ought to have a filibuster in Richmond.” (Well, most Republicans; some Southwest Republicans voted in favor of Medicaid expansion because they saw that as the only way to save rural hospitals, a consideration that Republicans from other parts of the state conveniently overlook).
Those thinking that shouldn’t be so fast to see the virtues of a filibuster. Republicans may want to be mindful of this: If the House of Delegates had the same filibuster rule that the U.S. Senate does, then Virginians would never have gotten a chance to vote on — and pass — the constitutional amendment that has created a bipartisan commission to draw new legislative lines. Without that amendment, the majority party in the General Assembly — right now Democrats — would have the sole power over redistricting. Republicans would not like that very much. (The Senate voted 38-2 last year to send the amendment to voters but some House Democrats objected at the last minute. When the House finally voted 54-46 in favor of the amendment, that majority was mostly Republicans joined by some Democrats.)
Going further back in time, the General Assembly might not have raised taxes in 2004 to pay for transportation. That vote was 52-45 in the House and 31-8 in the Senate. The Senate margin would have been big enough to be filibuster-proof but the House margin would not have been. Yes, we realize so far we seem to be giving Republicans talking points for bringing a Washington-style filibuster to Richmond — but we also notice no Republicans have ever proposed doing away with the transportation improvements those revenues have paid for.
Ultimately, this is a philosophical question: Should elections matter? In Virginia, they do. Voters two years ago installed Democratic majorities in both the House and Senate. Those Democrats have done exactly what they said they wanted to do. If Virginians are now dissatisfied with that, they can vote them out. They’ll get that opportunity for the House in November; the Senate won’t be up until 2023. (That raises this question: We’ll likely see lots of Republicans this fall charging that Democrats shouldn’t have done a lot of these things. That’s a fair campaign charge. But how many will promise to repeal those changes? If those Republicans wanted to be intellectually honest, they should run for office vowing to reinstate the death penalty, outlaw marijuana, burn more fossil fuels and throw some people off Medicaid rolls. Complaining that Democrats have done those things without pledging to reverse them is just a rhetorical trick.)
At the national level, a lot of Senate elections simply don’t matter. Blame James Madison. Our state Senate is based on population, just like the House is. But the U.S. Senate is based on states — so Wyoming with its 582,328 people gets the same two votes as California with its 39,368,078. The effect of that is the U.S. Senate has a built-in tilt toward small states, which, in our current political realignment benefits Republicans because they’re the ones who dominate the small, rural states of the Rockies and the Midwest. That means right now, the filibuster acts as a rural brake on the nation’s urban majority, which gets kind of awkward because it’s effectively a white brake on a nation that’s becoming ever more racially and ethnically diverse. That’s a debate Virginia is spared.