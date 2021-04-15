Their View: What if Virginia had a filibuster?

Those thinking that shouldn’t be so fast to see the virtues of a filibuster. Republicans may want to be mindful of this: If the House of Delegates had the same filibuster rule that the U.S. Senate does, then Virginians would never have gotten a chance to vote on — and pass — the constitutional amendment that has created a bipartisan commission to draw new legislative lines. Without that amendment, the majority party in the General Assembly — right now Democrats — would have the sole power over redistricting. Republicans would not like that very much. (The Senate voted 38-2 last year to send the amendment to voters but some House Democrats objected at the last minute. When the House finally voted 54-46 in favor of the amendment, that majority was mostly Republicans joined by some Democrats.)

Going further back in time, the General Assembly might not have raised taxes in 2004 to pay for transportation. That vote was 52-45 in the House and 31-8 in the Senate. The Senate margin would have been big enough to be filibuster-proof but the House margin would not have been. Yes, we realize so far we seem to be giving Republicans talking points for bringing a Washington-style filibuster to Richmond — but we also notice no Republicans have ever proposed doing away with the transportation improvements those revenues have paid for.