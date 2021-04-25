Their View: What can rural Virginia do to lure marijuana businesses?

Virginia is going to pot.
Interpret that however you will but this much is certain: Virginia is about to legalize marijuana. Rural localities typically face challenges. Here’s a case where Virginia’s rural localities face an opportunity: How can they get part of this estimated $1.2 billion industry?
Set aside your feelings about the product. There are jobs that will be created here, and tax revenue generated. Where will all that be? We’ve previously pointed out that Virginia law, passed by legislators mostly representing the urban crescent, is surprisingly pro-rural. Unlike such famously pro-pot states such as Colorado, Virginia will allow cultivation everywhere. Localities can, through a referendum, ban a marijuana retail store but they can’t ban marijuana growing or processing operations. That means every locality in the state is potentially a location for those jobs.
Personal possession becomes legal July 1 but the retail market won’t be opened until 2024. Make no mistake, though. The green rush to get in position for that market is happening now.
Remember Greg Habeeb? For seven years, he was a Republican state legislator from Salem. Now he’s president of Gentry Locke Consulting in Richmond. Last week, he and his firm hosted a webinar on the state’s new marijuana law. It drew 450 attendees, far more than other subjects. The other big issue that Habeeb is dealing with these days is solar energy, which is booming as the market for renewables expands. “I might have two solar meetings a week, which is a lot,” he says. “I’m having five meetings a day on nothing but this topic. It’s like nothing I’ve ever seen.”
Habeeb sketches out the context we should keep in mind: “This is maybe literally unique in our lifetime that a multibillion dollar industry springs into existence overnight,” he says. “There’s going to be green rush to be first and acquire market share.” There’s also this: The new law sets a cap for the number of licenses to be issued for each phase of the operation. Once they’re gone, they’re gone. “This is a multibillion dollar industry where the door is going to close just after it opens,” he says. “Every license is going to be given. There’s not going to be a chance to come in six months later … you can’t wait to see what happens.”
And that’s why he’s having all those meetings. The only thing comparable to this is Virginia opening itself to casinos, except Virginia will have at most five casinos but up to 400 marijuana retail stores. “It’s a new industry that feels accessible to regular people,” Habeeb says. “Owning a casino doesn’t feel accessible, but owning a store feels accessible.”
We are less concerned about where those stores go than where the back operations go — the 450 licenses for cultivators, the 60 licenses for manufacturers, the 25 licenses for wholesalers. That’s where the best-paying jobs are. Rural localities ought to be looking right now at what it will take to get those jobs; otherwise they will surely wind up in the urban crescent.
Habeeb casts doubt on something we had initially championed — the prospect of growing cannabis outdoors on farms that would obviously be in rural Virginia rather than indoors in greenhouses that might be in cities closer to consumers. Sungrown cannabis is considered preferred in the marketplace but Habeeb doubts that the state’s yet-to-be-named Cannabis Control Authority will allow it. He points out that the Board of Pharmacy specifically requires that medical marijuana be grown indoors. “It’s one thing if you’re in Mexico with a cartel guarding your field,” he says, “but I don’t know how you provide security on a 50-acre marijuana field that will satisfy Virginia regulators who are familiar with the indoor requirements for marijuana.” The question of where marijuana will be grown is important because it’s likely that the processors will want to be near the growers; that’s how Danville became a tobacco capital in years past. Last week, a company announced its building a greenhouse the size of 25 football fields in Virginia Beach to grow vegetables. That’s not an encouraging trend for farmers in rural Virginia.
Still, there are things that rural localities can do to position themselves to get a piece of the marijuana market. The “social equity” provisions of Virginia’s law give preference to certain types of applicants. Those are intended to compensate for the historical “over-policing” of Black Virginians for petty marijuana offenses, but they might also give an advantage to some overwhelmingly white localities in the western part of the state. One preferred group is applicants from “economically distressed” localities. There’s no formal state definition what that means. The authority will have to write its own. State law already sets out two criteria for “distressed” when it comes to awarding economic development grants — either an unemployment rate greater than the statewide average or a poverty rate that’s higher than the statewide average. Rural localities should push for those definitions; both bring in lots of localities in Southside and Southwest. They should also push for rural representation on the cannabis board.
The law also gives a preference to people with marijuana convictions and to graduates from the state’s historically Black colleges. Savvy country administrators will be asking their court clerks for a list of anyone with such convictions and inviting them to a seminar on how to start their own business. Those administrators also will be calling up the state’s Black colleges for a list of local graduates. That presents a demographic challenge for localities in overwhelmingly white Southwest Virginia, but also a recruitment opportunity for young talent.
Habeeb has a prediction, one that makes a lot of sense: “The most off-the-radar-screen place for a cannabis dispensary will be Danville,” he says. And Bristol, too. The rationale: Right now, Virginia is the only Southern state to have legalized weed. Just as we see lottery sales highest along the state line, we’ll likely see dispensaries along the southern border flourish with out-of-state customers. Both Danville and Bristol will soon have casinos. You don’t need a marijuana high to imagine out-of-staters who come for both the gaming and the chance to smoke a joint.
What will be the best places for a cannabis-related business? “That’s something sophisticated people are trying to figure out,” Habeeb says. There’s no reason why rural Virginia shouldn’t be among them.