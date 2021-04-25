Their View: What can rural Virginia do to lure marijuana businesses?

Habeeb casts doubt on something we had initially championed — the prospect of growing cannabis outdoors on farms that would obviously be in rural Virginia rather than indoors in greenhouses that might be in cities closer to consumers. Sungrown cannabis is considered preferred in the marketplace but Habeeb doubts that the state’s yet-to-be-named Cannabis Control Authority will allow it. He points out that the Board of Pharmacy specifically requires that medical marijuana be grown indoors. “It’s one thing if you’re in Mexico with a cartel guarding your field,” he says, “but I don’t know how you provide security on a 50-acre marijuana field that will satisfy Virginia regulators who are familiar with the indoor requirements for marijuana.” The question of where marijuana will be grown is important because it’s likely that the processors will want to be near the growers; that’s how Danville became a tobacco capital in years past. Last week, a company announced its building a greenhouse the size of 25 football fields in Virginia Beach to grow vegetables. That’s not an encouraging trend for farmers in rural Virginia.