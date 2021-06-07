Their View: We'll find out Tuesday what Virginia Democrats are thinking

Part of the problem for those who don’t want McAuliffe is that there are simply too many other candidates. In a five-way race (the biggest gubernatorial primary ever in Virginia), McAuliffe doesn’t need a majority to win. If this were a two-way contest against either of his best-funded challengers – former Del. Jennifer Carroll Foy or state Sen. Jennifer McClellan – this would be a far different race. It’s not, though, and there’s no evidence so far that anti-McAuliffe forces have been able to unite around a single candidate.

The 2021 field is fascinating on many levels. When Stacey Abrams ran for governor of Georgia, she became a cause célèbre – she even made the cover of TIME magazine. If either Foy or McClellan were the nominee, she’d have a better chance of becoming the nation’s first Black female governor than Abrams did in Georgia – they’d be running in a state that has, of late, consistently elected Democrats. Abrams wasn’t. And yet neither Foy nor McClellan has generated that kind of celebrity status. Indeed, the state’s highest-ranking woman in office – House Speaker Eileen Filler-Corn – has endorsed McAuliffe. So have many of the state’s top Black legislators. It’s curious to see so many women and Black politicians effectively telling two Black women that they must “wait their turn.” Some of that may simply be practical; if McAuliffe is known for one thing, it’s his ability to raise money and that trait became a lot more valuable after Republicans nominated the wealthy Glenn Youngkin as their candidate for governor. Indeed, Youngkin has raised more money than even McAuliffe has, which ought to alarm Democrats. Youngkin is already at $15.9 million, McAuliffe at $14.8 million, with Foy at $4.7 million, McClellan at $2.9 million. Lt. Gov. Justin Fairfax at $327,297 and Del. Lee Carter at $244,491 are barely on the scale. That raises a troubling question for those backing someone other than McAuliffe: Can that candidate, as appealing as you might think he or she is, really raise enough money to compete against Youngkin? For that matter, can even McAuliffe raise enough?